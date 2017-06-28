Texas University campus cleared after bomb threat hoax

The University of Texas Dallas campus ordered an evacuation Tuesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, according to the police.



Campus police received the bomb threat around 2 p.m. local time from an anonymous caller who demanded a large amount of money, the Dallas Morning News quoted University of Texas at Dallas Police Department Lieutenant Ken MacKenzie as saying.



The university ordered all students, faculty, visitors and employees to evacuate all buildings and parking garages on the campus, located about 30 km north of downtown Dallas.



The university said they were working with police department to make sure the campus is safe.



An hour later, university officials tweeted that campus police had determined the bomb threat was a hoax. The all clear was given at about 3:20 p.m. Students, teachers and others were seen headed back to the campus.

