Australian trade minister embarks on trade mission to US, Colombia

Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo attempts to sell his nation as the perfect investment destination when he visits the United States and Colombia this week.



The minister's trip will include a short visit to major US cities New York and Miami before he heads to Colombia to attend the 12th Presidential Summit of the Pacific Alliance, where he will discuss new trade opportunities with Latin America.



In a statement released late Tuesday, Ciobo said as the US was one of Australia's largest trading partners, inviting further investment and promoting Australia as a tourist destination was a key for the Malcolm Turnbull government.



"Increasing Australia's trade through new export opportunities and attracting fresh investment will help create new Australian jobs and drive economic growth," Ciobo said.



"In New York I will meet leading investment firms to encourage further investment in Australia and in Miami I will meet representatives from the international cruise industry to promote Australia as a tourist destination.



"The United States is a key economic and trading partner for Australia. It is the largest investor in Australia and is Australia's largest investment destination, with two-way investment worth 1.48 trillion Australian dollars (1.12 trillion US dollars) last year."

