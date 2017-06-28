S. Korean president to leave for Washington for 1st summit with Trump

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
was scheduled to leave for Washington Wednesday afternoon for his first summit meeting, since his inauguration, with US President Donald Trump
.
During his three-day stay, Moon would meet with the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as US Vice President Mike Pence.
The highlight would be the bilateral summit meeting between Moon and Trump that would be held on June 30 (Washington time). On June 29, a reception dinner would be held in the White House.
According to the presidential Blue House, the two leaders would announce a joint declaration after the summit meeting, holding a press conference in the White House.
It would mark the earliest first visit by any South Korean leader to Washington as less than two months have passed since he took office on May 10.
Moon's predecessors had a transition period of about two months, but Moon was elected in the unprecedented presidential by-election, caused by the impeachment of his predecessor.