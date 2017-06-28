Light aircraft crash kills 3 in S. Australia

Three people were killed and another injured in South Australia, after a light plane crashed outside the regional city of Mount Gambier on Wednesday morning.



The plane, identified by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) as a TB10 Tobago, crashed into a paddock just outside the regional center at around 10:30 a.m. local time.



The local Country Fire Service reported that the plane was smoldering when crews arrived at the scene, suggesting that the aircraft burst into flames either after crashing into the paddock or during flight.



The ATSB has said investigators were on the way to the location to assess the crash, while the injured person has been taken to hospital.

