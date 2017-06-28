Indian PM returns home from three-nation tour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday returned home after a four-day visit to Portugal, United States and Netherlands, foreign ministry officials said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached back to Delhi a short while ago after successful visit to Portugal, the United States and Netherlands," an official spokesman said.
"He was received by External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj."
Officials said during his visit, India signed 11 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for cooperation with Portugal and three with the Netherlands. In the US, Modi and President Donald Trump
reviewed bilateral relations.
Modi had embarked on the tour on Saturday.