China launches new destroyer

The Navy's new destroyer, a 10,000-tonne domestically designed and produced vessel, was launched Wednesday at Jiangnan Shipyard (Group), Shanghai.



The destroyer is the first of China's new generation of destroyers. It is equipped with new air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons.



The vessel marks a milestone in improving the nation's Navy armament system and building a strong and modern Navy.



According to the plan, tests will be carried on the vessel, including equipment operation, berthing and sailing.



Zhang Youxia, head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, attended the launch ceremony.

