A foray into China’s trendy food craze

When I read news about a particular brand of milk tea, cheesecake, ice cream or whatever snack is suddenly extremely popular to the point of people waiting in long lines just to get a taste, it boggles my mind.



I didn't get it. So, one day I decided to try the whole thing.



My friend and I skipped our precious nap during the noon break and waited in line for an hour to get the famous Heytea milk tea. Afterward, I was told that we were lucky because, usually, it takes more than three hours to get one.



We stood in the sun the entire time, which was not pleasant. But besides that, the whole experience was fine.



The milk tea was nice. With its foamy top, it was certainly fancier than your regular milk tea, and the fact that one needs to follow a system to enjoy it properly made the whole thing more interesting. First, you have to use a pin with a star-shaped head to rip open the cover for a small hole and take a sip of the foamy stuff inside. Then you get your straw in there to take in the tea at the bottom. Then you shake it a couple of times so that the two would mix, allowing you to enjoy three different tastes with one milk tea.



Afterward, I realized that the most appealing part about insanely popular snacks is not their taste. It's not even about taking selfies and then showing them off on your WeChat Moments. It's about the long queue.



During the time you are in line, you find a sense of belonging. It's like you've found your community and are one of the few mega-city dwellers who still care about quality food and drinks.



Standing in a line for a long time is like a ceremony. It's how you turn your boring weekday into a party. You browse through your phone and read the articles and messages that you didn't have time to read during the day. You also send a message to a WeChat group with all of your closest friends, saying that you are in the line for the famous sticky rice balls or milk tea and ask them if they want one too.



With 30 yuan($4), you can't buy a fancy dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but you can buy a wanghong or "Internet red" snack - a term used to refer to a snack that is insanely popular on the Internet. Such snacks serve as a placebo for your soul and create an illusion that you are making it, happy and not a total loser.



With greater prosperity, getting food is easy now compared to in the past when our ancestors had to hunt animals in the woods. Nowadays, it's not so uncommon to invest your extra time and energy into standing in an insanely long queue to share the experience with your friends or reflect on the whole phenomenon like I did.



I once watched a BBC documentary about food in Shanghai, and there was this small, one-man scallion pancake shop where everything was still in its original form. It was enormously popular among the locals, and it took about five hours to get. Next time I go to Shanghai, I am going to try it.



