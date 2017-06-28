Ruled by cockroaches

If you have not seen a cockroach in the south, you have not seen anything.



I was thinking of moving from Beijing to Shenzhen when my friends brought this issue to my attention. Besides the humid weather and the typhoons, this is what I should be worried about the most, they said.



At first, I dismissed it. How terrible can bugs be? I've seen cockroaches in Beijing, and they're not that scary. They are not poisonous, can't sting, and all they do is crawl around and disgust people. I can easily deal with pests the size of my fingertips.



But as soon as I arrived in Shenzhen, I realized I had been too naïve. Cockroaches from southern China belong to an entirely different species.



One night, I was out walking, and a giant cockroach the size of my fist headed toward me, its armor glittering in the moonlight and its antennae waving at me as if trying to communicate. I froze in fear. Just then, the cockroach looked up and straight into my eyes. I could've sworn it recognized my fear and sneered. Then, it spread its wings and took off, disappearing into the treetops.



I learned quickly not to mess with southern roaches. I also learned that if you see hair tucked under cabinets or in corners, you should not pull them out or you'll find yourself eye to eye with a roach the size of your fist.



It could be the weather in the south or the abundant food source that makes these roaches so different from their peers in the north.



I turned my apartment into a battlefield. I bought bug spray, bug traps, bug powder, none of which worked. The bugs ate all the powder, didn't die and only grew fatter and stronger.



I consulted with my friends, and they told me to give in. "You can't eradicate roaches; they've been fighting with humans for centuries," they said.



You can't drown them because they learned how to swim. You can't poison them because they adapt quickly. They also reproduce like crazy. Humans can never outsmart or outnumber these bugs.



The only thing I could do was control myself by saying goodbye to my midnight snacks, keeping food secured in containers, and sweeping the house three times a day. Then I saw with wonder that the bugs started to disappear. Sometimes I wonder whether these bugs were sent by God to discipline humans.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.