Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"The knife was against my rib. I was so scared."So said an unlicensed taxi driver surnamed Liu when she called the Shunyi police. Liu was recently robbed by a male passenger who said he had an unpaid debt to clear. The man stole a gold necklace, two gold rings and a pair of gold earrings from her. Another unlicensed taxi driver called the Shunyi police and said that a passenger robbed him of 2,700 yuan and a gold necklace. An investigation into the matter revealed that the same person robbed the two drivers - a man surnamed Zhao who was arrested in 2009 for robbery. Zhao recently started gambling and lost a lot of money, so he borrowed from a money lender. He started to rob people to pay off the debt. The Shunyi police arrested Zhao on June 25 and placed him in criminal detention for robbery. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)