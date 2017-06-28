Brunch at The Georg

The Georg's Living Room Photo: Courtesy of The Georg

With new beats and a fresh new menu, The Georg restaurant in Beijing is hosting a brunch to introduce the capital's gourmands to its latest offerings.Designed to be as delectable as it is indulgent, the brunch begins with a playful mix of shared spreads including a basket full of freshly baked breads, pastries and dips alongside charcuterie, smoked cheese, Rougie duck pâté, and Gruyere terrine. Committed to serving fresh, quality produce, The Georg has designed a multicourse brunch menu that will titillate the taste buds and leave guests feeling sated and relaxed. Following the shared treats is a sumptuous three-course meal with a take on the omelet with marinated salmon, asparagus and fresh cheese as its starter. A Wagyu beef course with Tête de Moine, mushrooms and red currant follows as the main, and dessert is in two parts with a sweet taste of chocolate.With an industrial yet homey decor and an atrium filled with plenty of sunshine and greenery, The Georg's Living Room space serves as the perfect backdrop for a casual and charming brunch.The Georg by Georg Jensen is the first of its kind globally for Georg Jensen. A house that curates talent and innovative ideas in different settings and spaces, the Jensen brand is led by design and the creation of atmosphere through clean lines and bold expressions. The Georg includes a "casual fine-dining" restaurant, private dining room, courtyard, lounge and bar, all of which have been designed so that the whole space functions like one big living room. On the first floor are the Georg Jensen showrooms whose view of the courtyard create a feeling of being in an Italian square. Design and comfort fuel Jensen House, and every aspect of the brand adheres to these core values, inclusive of the food served at The Georg. Every detail of the space has been designed to complement each other by Space Copenhagen (CPH), a multidisciplinary design studio founded by Signe Bindslev Henriksen and Peter Bundgaard Rützou that counts the likes of Noma, Geranium and Geist in Copenhagen among its previous clients."The type of cuisine and restaurant that we aim to have is fine dining quality with a casual atmosphere," said Stefano Censi, the general manager of The Georg by Georg Jensen. "The food can be described as international cuisine with modern techniques and Nordic values."