My Fashion Diary launches new trendy designs

From left: Linda Li, Linda Dong and Han Huohuo Photo: Courtesy of MFD

Domestic e-commerce platform My Fashion Diary (MFD) recently launched its new fashion products Finders X Linda Li with its newly appointed fashion designer Linda Li. It is the second time that MFD has launched celebrity fashion products after its collaboration with actress Liu Shishi.The designs feature Australian style. Their light and simple design and quality material make them an ideal option for girls in the summer time.Linda's friend Han Huohuo, who is also in the fashion and innovation industry, praised Finders X Linda Li during the launch."The design is simple and delicate and matches with the varied needs of modern women," Han said."It's exclusive freestyle design imbues every single article of clothing with great fashion and beauty."Established by Chinese fashion expert Linda Dong, MFD has cooperated with over 100 international fashion brands to date. MFD also follows international fashion trends closely and has launched an online platform for customers to try its new designs without going to brick-and-mortar stores.