Japanese railway company Odakyu attends Beijing International Tourism Expo 2017

Japan's Mount Fuji seen from Hakone Photo: Courtesy of Odakyu

Japanese railway company Odakyu participated in the 2017 Beijing International Tourism Exhibition on June 18, marking its greater ambition of expanding into the Chinese transportation industry.According to Odakyu, it normally takes about 85 minutes for a single trip between the commercial and administrative zone in Shinjuku and the famous hot spring area in Hakone. Passengers can also take a train from Hakone to Enoshima and the seaside city of Kamakura, which was once the center of Japan. Tourists can get a train ticket at Odakyu's service center for foreigners in the Shinjuku train station. Like many other train stations in Japan, there are also stores and travel agencies available for tourists around the world.Enoshima and Kamakura are located in the Shonan region, which is a popular tourist spot close to Tokyo. Every summer, tourists would head to the area to enjoy the beach and weather. The high school and the train station featured in the famous Japanese cartoon Slam Dunk can also be found there. Every day, cartoon fans from around the world visit the spot to take photos and make good memories.