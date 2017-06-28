Taiwan leader’s Twitter post infuriates the public

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's official Twitter account has been inundated by a flood of comments, allegedly from Chinese netizens, after she wrote a tweet on June 27 which thanked Japan for supporting Taiwan in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
"I've received positive remarks from Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, regarding Taiwan's participation in the TPP, and I'm truly encouraged. I also appreciate Japan's support," said Tsai Ing-wen, in a post that was written in Japanese. She also attached a link to the report about Suga's statement from the Japanese newspaper Nikkei.
According to Nikkei, Suga said at a press conference that he welcomed countries and areas, including Taiwan, to join the TPP. He also said that Japan will provide necessary aid to countries and areas interested in joining the partnership.
The post has been retweeted over 1,200 times at time of writing, attracting heated discussion from netizens on both sides of the debate.
"It's unbelievable that Taiwan's leader would stoop so low in order to gain some international attention. Your language is the marker of your identity, yet you give it up in exchange for some sympathy. So pathetic," one Chinese netizen wrote.
Others ridiculed her for copycatting US President Donald Trump
, noting that Tsai has been using social media platforms to carry out her diplomacy, without the courage to face reality.
In response to the criticism, some netizens, especially those from Taiwan, defended Tsai for her behavior, suggesting that writing a thank you note in a foreign language shows respect to other nations.
This is not the first time that Tsai has posted controversial remarks in a foreign language on her official Twitter account. In May, Tsai shared a video entitled, "Leave No One Behind: WHO Cares, Taiwan Cares," in a Japanese-written tweet in an unsuccessful attempt to join the World Health Assembly. Her failed stunt was later condemned by both mainland authorities and the public, with many netizens calling her "the shame of Taiwan."