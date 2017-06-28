Happy birthday:



You might feel that you are obligated to help other people at work today. While your intentions are good, it might not be a good idea if it ends up distracting you from fulfilling your real responsibilities. Your No.1 priority should still be yourself. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 8, 14, 15.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your sharp tongue may end up getting you in hot water if you do not keep it in check today. While there is nothing wrong with having your own opinion, you have to be diplomatic with the way in which you present it to others. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Take your time when dealing with matters of the heart today. If you try to rush things, you won't be the only one who ends up getting hurt. Your financial luck will be low. Without Lady Luck on your side, you may want to avoid taking any risks. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The day today calls for logic not passion. Back up your decisions with solid facts and no one will be able to argue with you about your choices. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to make some headway with your career plans if you take the time out to investigate an interesting opportunity. You will have a lot of fun filling your belly today. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Personal relationships will be under some pressure today. Rather than waste energy trying to influence those around you, let them do their own thing. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Stick to what works. Your luck is experiencing a temporary dip, so this is not a good time to take any risks. A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on today. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have to deal with some friction when working on a project with someone who thinks differently than you do. This is quite natural though, so do not worry. The clash of ideas will end up leading to something even greater. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Impatience will only end up tripping you up. Do not try to tackle all the tasks on your list in a single day. You will have a higher chance of success if you spread things out a bit. Getting some physical exercise should be made a priority. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Accepting yourself for who you are is the first step on the path to attaining peace of mind. Financial matters should be at the top of your to-do list today. You will be able to save yourself a pretty penny by reviewing your budget. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While you should keep your immediate goals more realistic, there is nothing wrong with letting your ambitions run wild when it comes to what you want to achieve over the long term. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Business issues are highly likely to cause you some stress today. Do not turn to a friend for advice when what you really need is to listen to someone with the right experience. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your focus today should be on management. Try to concentrate on the big picture while you leave the smaller details to others. ✭✭✭