puzzle
ACROSS
1 Rope-making fiber
5 Chicago 11
10 Where Vikings landed
14 Vocal highlight at the Met
15 Prove to be false
16 Margarine kin
17 One of several near Rodeo Drive
20 What gears and combs have in common
21 Vitamin A
22 Some are liberal
25 Bulgarian's neighbor
26 Solo in films
29 Aahs' counterparts
31 Have canines introduce themselves
35 King's introduction, in cookery
36 Flogging marks
38 Fleshy seed coating
39 Unhealthy thing in the air
43 Emulate a happy cat
44 Use a five-finger discount
45 PC memory unit, for short
46 Cooks clams, commonly
49 Sun-damaged
50 Jimmy
51 Sign of joy or sorrow
53 Decorate afresh
55 Country bordering home of 25-Across
58 Detonate successfully
62 When Laika the dog became the first animal in space, 1957
65 Sound system of yore
66 The "U" of UV
67 Sport for Prince Charles
68 Not conned by
69 Aptitude determiners
70 Skipper's place
DOWN
1 Sword handle
2 New York canal
3 It's wallowed in
4 Italian staple
5 U.K. network
6 Grig, eventually
7 Sporting wings
8 Gets out of bed
9 Group of six performers
10 Midnight light unit
11 Saxophone type
12 Fishing rod attachment
13 Note of the musical scale
18 Cast or tossed
19 Put on the staff
23 Open-___ shoe
24 Former rulers of Iran
26 Hinged fasteners
27 Alaskan aborigine
28 Mother-of-Pearl
30 Strips in front of one's window?
32 Beat decisively
33 Backpacker on a trail
34 Mourner's poem
37 Gibe
40 "Messiah," notably
41 Truth or ___
42 Type of hammer
47 Drink of fermented honey and water
48 Opted not to play
52 Winchester, e.g.
54 Extra energy
55 Thing stroked in deep thought
56 Diplomacy breakdown
57 Tiny workers on a farm?
59 Reed instrument
60 Took a tumble
61 "Pennies ___ Heaven"
62 Brief "despite"
63 Leftover meal crumb
64 "___ in victory" (grade school lesson)
solution