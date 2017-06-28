puzzle





ACROSS



1 Rope-making fiber



5 Chicago 11



10 Where Vikings landed



14 Vocal highlight at the Met



15 Prove to be false



16 Margarine kin



17 One of several near Rodeo Drive



20 What gears and combs have in common



21 Vitamin A



22 Some are liberal



25 Bulgarian's neighbor



26 Solo in films



29 Aahs' counterparts



31 Have canines introduce themselves



35 King's introduction, in cookery



36 Flogging marks



38 Fleshy seed coating



39 Unhealthy thing in the air



43 Emulate a happy cat



44 Use a five-finger discount



45 PC memory unit, for short



46 Cooks clams, commonly



49 Sun-damaged



50 Jimmy



51 Sign of joy or sorrow



53 Decorate afresh



55 Country bordering home of 25-Across



58 Detonate successfully



62 When Laika the dog became the first animal in space, 1957



65 Sound system of yore



66 The "U" of UV



67 Sport for Prince Charles



68 Not conned by



69 Aptitude determiners



70 Skipper's place

DOWN



1 Sword handle



2 New York canal



3 It's wallowed in



4 Italian staple



5 U.K. network



6 Grig, eventually



7 Sporting wings



8 Gets out of bed



9 Group of six performers



10 Midnight light unit



11 Saxophone type



12 Fishing rod attachment



13 Note of the musical scale



18 Cast or tossed



19 Put on the staff



23 Open-___ shoe



24 Former rulers of Iran



26 Hinged fasteners



27 Alaskan aborigine



28 Mother-of-Pearl



30 Strips in front of one's window?



32 Beat decisively



33 Backpacker on a trail



34 Mourner's poem



37 Gibe



40 "Messiah," notably



41 Truth or ___



42 Type of hammer



47 Drink of fermented honey and water



48 Opted not to play



52 Winchester, e.g.



54 Extra energy



55 Thing stroked in deep thought



56 Diplomacy breakdown



57 Tiny workers on a farm?



59 Reed instrument



60 Took a tumble



61 "Pennies ___ Heaven"



62 Brief "despite"



63 Leftover meal crumb



64 "___ in victory" (grade school lesson)





solution





