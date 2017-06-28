Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/28 16:13:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Rope-making fiber

  5 Chicago 11

 10 Where Vikings landed

 14 Vocal highlight at the Met

 15 Prove to be false

 16 Margarine kin

 17 One of several near Rodeo Drive

 20 What gears and combs have in common

 21 Vitamin A

 22 Some are liberal

 25 Bulgarian's neighbor

 26 Solo in films

 29 Aahs' counterparts

 31 Have canines introduce themselves

 35 King's introduction, in cookery

 36 Flogging marks

 38 Fleshy seed coating

 39 Unhealthy thing in the air

 43 Emulate a happy cat

 44 Use a five-finger discount

 45 PC memory unit, for short

 46 Cooks clams, commonly

 49 Sun-damaged

 50 Jimmy

 51 Sign of joy or sorrow

 53 Decorate afresh

 55 Country bordering home of 25-Across

 58 Detonate successfully

 62 When Laika the dog became the first animal in space, 1957

 65 Sound system of yore

 66 The "U" of UV

 67 Sport for Prince Charles

 68 Not conned by

 69 Aptitude determiners

 70 Skipper's place

DOWN

  1 Sword handle

  2 New York canal

  3 It's wallowed in

  4 Italian staple

  5 U.K. network

  6 Grig, eventually

  7 Sporting wings

  8 Gets out of bed

  9 Group of six performers

 10 Midnight light unit

 11 Saxophone type

 12 Fishing rod attachment

 13 Note of the musical scale

 18 Cast or tossed

 19 Put on the staff

 23 Open-___ shoe

 24 Former rulers of Iran

 26 Hinged fasteners

 27 Alaskan aborigine

 28 Mother-of-Pearl

 30 Strips in front of one's window?

 32 Beat decisively

 33 Backpacker on a trail

 34 Mourner's poem

 37 Gibe

 40 "Messiah," notably

 41 Truth or ___

 42 Type of hammer

 47 Drink of fermented honey and water

 48 Opted not to play

 52 Winchester, e.g.

 54 Extra energy

 55 Thing stroked in deep thought

 56 Diplomacy breakdown

 57 Tiny workers on a farm?

 59 Reed instrument

 60 Took a tumble

 61 "Pennies ___ Heaven"

 62 Brief "despite"

 63 Leftover meal crumb

 64 "___ in victory" (grade school lesson)

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
