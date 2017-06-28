Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

ranking



排名



(páimínɡ)

A: The grades for the college entrance exam have come out! What's your grade ranking?



高考成绩出来了！你成绩排名多少？



(ɡāokǎo chénɡjì chūlái le！nǐ chénɡjì páimínɡ duōshǎo?)

B: I don't know. My province has prohibited grade rankings from being announced publicly. You only get to know what your score is.



不知道, 今年我省禁止公布高考成绩排名了, 分数只有本人知晓。



(jīnnián wǒshěnɡ jìnzhǐ ɡōnɡbù ɡāokǎo chénɡjì páimínɡ le, fēnshù zhǐyǒu běnrén zhīxiǎo.)

A: That's a good way to do it. I think a student's grades are a private matter. They shouldn't be announced by any organization.



这个做法很好。我觉得考生的成绩属于个人隐私, 不应由任何机构公开。



(zhèɡè zuòfǎ hěnhǎo. wǒ juéde kǎoshēnɡ de chénɡjì shǔyú ɡèrén yǐnsī, bùyīnɡ yóu rènhé jīɡòu ɡōnɡkāi.)

B: But, I don't think this will help combat the idea that "grades are everything."



不过, 欲借此抵制"分数至上"的观念可能不管用。



(bùɡuò, yù jiècǐ dǐzhì fēnshù zhìshànɡ de ɡuānniàn kěnénɡ bù ɡuǎnyònɡ.)