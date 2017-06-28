Volvo and Autoliv team up with Nvidia for self-driving cars

Volvo Cars and Swedish car safety supplier Autoliv have signed a deal with US firm Nvidia Corp, best known for its graphics technology in computer games, to develop software systems for self-driving cars.



A joint venture between Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holdings, and Autoliv will work with Nvidia to develop systems that use artificial intelligence to recognize objects around vehicles, anticipate threats and navigate safely.



The venture set up last year, called Zenuity, will provide Volvo Cars with self-driving software which Autoliv will also be able to sell to other carmakers.



Volvo said it aims to have almost fully autonomous cars for sale by 2021.



Volvo has been using Nvidia's artificial intelligence systems in a pilot of semi-autonomous vehicles in its home town Gothenburg in southern Sweden since the start of the year.



Nvidia's Drive PX artificial intelligence platform is used by Tesla in its Models S and X and upcoming Model 3 electric vehicles.



Volkswagen AG's Audi is also using the system to reach full autonomous driving by 2020.



In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Nvidia's senior automotive director Danny Shapiro said carmakers and their main suppliers are now moving away from the research and development phase of autonomous vehicles and into concrete production plans.



An AI system developed jointly by German automotive suppliers ZF and Hella, and using Nvidia's Drive PX platform, will combine front cameras with radar and software to create technology meeting the Euro NCAP safety certification for so-called Level 3 driving, in which some, but not all, driving is performed by the car.



Volvo is already using the Drive PX for the self-driving cars in its "Drive Me" autonomous pilot program.



Nvidia, which also has partnerships with carmakers Toyota, Audi and Mercedes, is among the more popular technology partners in the self-driving car race.



German carmaker BMW has joined forces with US chipmaker Intel and Mobileye, the Israeli vision system and mapping expert, to develop a self-driving platform, which is targeted for production in 2021.



In April, Germany's Daimler formed a similar alliance with supplier Robert Bosch to speed development of self-driving vehicles.



Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.



Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc, earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles.





