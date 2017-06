Local workers make shoes in an industry park, in Ethiopia, owned by Chinese shoemaker Huajian Group. The company, based in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, invested 3.2 billion yuan ($470 million) to build the 126 hectare park. By 2020, the park's construction completion date, over 60 percent of shoes, clothing and other light goods sold in Ethiopia will come from the park. Photo: IC