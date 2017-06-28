Hairy crabs found at Pudong riverbanks

Hundreds of hairy crabs, including some weighing 50 to 100 grams each, appeared recently on the banks of the Huangpu River along Expo Avenue in Pudong New Area, a local resident told the kankanews.com.



Some people reportedly climbed over the river's protective railings despite warning signs to catch the crabs. A resident said that the tiny wild crabs can grow up to 250 grams each in October.



According to Hong Bo, a senior engineer from Shanghai Fisheries Research Institute, Shanghai's fisheries departments used to release hairy crab seedlings in the upper reaches of the Huangpu River.



Many of the tiny crabs then made their way to the middle and lower reaches of the Huangpu River, indicating that the water environment here is suitable for crab breeding.



The expert also reminded residents to not catch crabs during their growing season, to let them mature naturally.





