New SH policy on work permits for foreign grads

To implement more effective overseas talent introduction policies, Shanghai authorities jointly issued a notice on permits for foreign graduates.



According to the notice, four categories of foreign college graduates can now work in Shanghai directly. The first is grads with bachelor's degree or above from Shanghai's universities to be employed in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone.



The second is outstanding grads with master's or above from Chinese universities in other provinces to be employed in Shanghai. The third is outstanding grads with bachelor's or above obtained from overseas prestige universities to be employed by multinational companies in the FTZ.



The fourth is grads with master's from overseas universities employed by companies in Shanghai.





