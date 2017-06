Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"You can return shared umbrella at any branch."After Shanghai entered the plum rain season on June 19, a local real estate agency started to offer a free shared umbrella service. Residents can borrow and return their umbrellas at any branch of the property agency. Moreover, the agency also set up "convenience corners" at all their branches, where anyone can come in to use their toilet, printing and copying services or drinking water without charge.