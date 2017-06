With beauty and charm, the homing egrets twirl about in the woods near Yuanjiaba Village of Huaying City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. In recent years, Huaying has been making efforts in reforestation, managing the spread of stony deserts and restoring the ecological environment of the mining area. Thus, trees now cover 46.9% of the city and a large number of birds have made the place their home. In total, more than 5,000 egrets live in Yuanjiaba.