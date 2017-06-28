A time we’ll treasure through the years

Over the past several weeks, Chinese social media has been flooded with photos of grinning students in graduation gowns posing on campus or receiving their diplomas. But what about China's international student population? Thousands of international graduates from Chinese universities are also throwing their caps into the air, but where are their pictures? With China placing great importance in recent years on attracting foreign talent and students from overseas, media coverage about their experiences and plans afterward has been slightly mute.

After graduation, international students do have plenty of paths open for the future. Photos: CFP

Unlike Chinese students, who tend to have a clear picture about where they are going after leaving campus, foreign students in China are not as blessed due to the uncertainty surrounding their visas and their ability to navigate the local job market.Apart from enjoying a new diploma and newfound freedom, international graduates who have attended Chinese universities tend to be plagued with a sense of anxiety and confusion about where to go and what to do next.Some simply purchase tickets home while others are more determined to stick it out in China. But such plans are often a chaos of excitement and frustration.Thus, any graduation parties that might be taking place in the foreign dormitories of Chinese universities tend to resemble brainstorming sessions rather than celebrations.After graduation, international students do have plenty of paths open for the future. They become more competitive in the job market, having their English and Chinese skills improved due to living in an international community.With the choice of either working in China or in another country, however, their decision becomes difficult."It is a huge problem to decide where you want to go next, because you have all these options," said Katrin Buchenbacher from Switzerland. She hopes to stay in China to work in local English media.Still, for many graduates, finding jobs is a key point in terms of choosing their destination."I actually stay in China because I have a job opportunity waiting for me in Beijing. Also, my boyfriend is Chinese. I'd prefer staying closer to him."Other foreign students, like Alan Zaidi from Germany, would rather just return to their home countries to find work instead of duke it out in China's unfamiliar job market."The job comes first, and the easiest way to find it is to go back home," said Zaidi, who has already booked his ticket.Joey Sellers from the US agrees, but not just because of employment but because he simply has no desire to make a life in China.Over the past two years, Sellers said that absence has made his heart grow fonder for his home country."I miss home and I now know how to handle America better than I know how to be in China. I think I'll have better chances there finding success," Sellers added.Indeed, many foreign students in China are here only for the novelty of it and don't consider going home as some kind of defeat or step backward.On the other hand, by putting the name of a Chinese university on their CV, it could even be a step forward."I do not think it is a step back, because I have always viewed coming here as a stepping stone toward what I am going to do next," Sellers admitted."I would not agree it is a step back. Because once you studied abroad, when you go back to your country, this is where you can use all the knowledge that you acquired while studying abroad. It all will become very handy," Buchenbacher explained.Zaidi agrees. "You are coming back with the baggage of knowledge."There are also political factors in China and abroad that motivate students to either stay or go after graduating.Those from countries embroiled in social unrest, for example, may want to get back to their families as soon as they can."With the way the US is right now, I feel obligated to go back and try to make my country better," said Sellers.Sometimes it does not matter how open-minded, brave or intelligent an international student is as a person. When it comes to studying abroad, and particularly in China, many international students tend to have a hard time acclimating to the culture and language."Being an international student has advantages and disadvantages. First of all, it was not easy for me to study in English or Chinese; my mother tongue is German," Buchenbacher noted.However, it is fair to assume that living far away from home makes every moment overseas memorable.International students benefit from communicating with other students from all over the world, and thus can gain a lot in terms of common knowledge."You encounter different views of this world, which is very valuable," Buchenbacher said."When you are exposed to ideas that are so different from what you used to, it gives you the ability to think in ways that people from your country might not have available to them," Sellers said.Undoubtedly, whether they choose to stay or go, whether they loved it or hated it, all foreign students in China graduate with a sense of having experienced something unique that could not be found anywhere else in the world."I thoroughly enjoyed being an international student. It has broadened my understanding of what it means to be a citizen of the world," said Sellers.