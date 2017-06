Fishermen unload their catch at a wharf at Bostan Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

A fisherman unloads his catch at a wharf at Bostan Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2017.Photo:Xinhua



Fishermen shows their catch at a wharf at Bostan Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2017.Photo:Xinhua