A marine biologist has caught rare footage of a sea turtle eating a Lions Mane Jellyfish - alive! Johnny Gaskell, 35, from Australia was filming at Hook Island in Queensland in February with his friend, Paddy Nash, when the Green Sea Turtle they were following noticed something in the water. The turtle had a tasty jellyfish in his sights and before you could say "What's for dinner?" the hungry sea turtle took a bite. Photo: IC