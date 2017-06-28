Tourist faints after breaking 300,000 yuan bracelet

A tourist on a trip in Southwest China's Yunnan Province passed out after breaking an expensive jade bracelet, Chengdu Economic Daily reported Wednesday.



The female tourist, whose name was not disclosed, became extremely anxious and eventually lost consciousness after accidentally breaking the piece of jewelry, which had a price tag of 300,000 yuan ($44,114), in a shop Tuesday.



The bracelet fell to the ground when the tourist was trying it on.



She was then informed of the high price tag by a shop assistant, according to Lin Wei, son of the owner of the jewelry shop in Ruili city.



"We kept telling her to stay calm and that we could sort the problem out," Lin said, "But she grew even more anxious and blacked out."



The female tourist was later revived by shop assistants and checked by paramedics and found to be fine, Lin told the reporter.



The two parties failed to agree on compensation and intend to solve the dispute in the courts, according to a Yunnan-based reporter.



"The Lin family had no choice," a local shop owner said, "The value of the jade bracelet was high."



The bracelet was later valued at 180,000 yuan, according to an appraisal conducted by the Gems and Jewelry Trade Association of Ruili.



Despite the high price, most web users said the tourist should offer financial compensation.



"It could have been sold for 300,000 yuan," Weibo user "dayuchihuoguo" wrote, "She should compensate for her mistake."



Others questioned the value of the jade bracelet.



"This is fraud," Weibo user "xigefafafa" added, "How can it be worth that much?"



Chengdu Economic Daily

