Paris lets Madrid be the ‘City of Love’ for WorldPride

Madrid has asked Paris to lend it the title of "City of Love" as it hosts WorldPride 2017, one of the biggest celebrations of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.



And the French capital has said yes.



"Dear Paris, it's me, Madrid... I need your help," various residents of the Spanish capital say in a video posted on Twitter by city hall on Monday.



"You have always been the city of lovers... I want to ask you to lend me your title: Madrid capital of love," they say.



"A love that is diverse, free, and proud like us," they continue in the video, which ends with Mayor Manuela Carmena asking: "It doesn't matter who you love, Madrid loves you; would you lend us this beautiful title that belongs to you, capital of love?"



"Thanks Paris, your friend forever. Madrid."



Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo gave her blessing.



"Dear @ManuelaCarmena, dear friends of Madrid, Paris loves you and shares with you the title of city of love!" she tweeted on Tuesday.



WorldPride 2017, which kicks off in Madrid on Friday, culminates on Saturday with a huge parade that is expected to attract up to one million people in the capital of 3.1 million inhabitants.



AFP

