Heavy monsoon rain hits Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/28 19:33:27

People wade through flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua


 

Boys play in flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows a flooded street after heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua


 

People push an auto-rickshaw in flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua


 

