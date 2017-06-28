Heavy monsoon rain hits Pakistan

People wade through flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua

Boys play in flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows a flooded street after heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua

People push an auto-rickshaw in flood water during heavy monsoon rain in eastern Pakistan's Lahore, on June 28, 2017. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a heavy downpour in different parts of the country in the next 48 hours. Photo:Xinhua