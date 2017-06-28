Canada postal service suspends delivery over crow attacks

Canada's postal service confirmed Tuesday that it has suspended mail delivery to a Vancouver neighborhood after repeated attacks on its carriers by a crow.



Canuck the crow often swooped in and pecked at carriers delivering to three homes on the city's east side.



On one occasion, according to media reports, a carrier was left bleeding.



Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault said in a statement that the safety of its employees was "of most importance."



Residents, he said, had been advised where to go to pick up their mail, adding that postal service would resume "when it's safe."



A bird believed to be the same crow gained notoriety in 2016 for stealing a knife from a crime scene.



It has also been spotted riding the city's metro and earlier this month got into a flap with a McDonald's diner while trying to steal her breakfast.



AFP

