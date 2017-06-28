In-flight dispute sparks debate

An online post of a South Korean woman taking off her shoes and stretching out her legs on a plane went viral recently, triggering heated discussion about her manners.



A young Hong Kong woman said in a Facebook post that the South Korean woke her up when she was taking a nap and demanded that she swap seats so the older woman could stretch out her legs, Hong Kong-based Oriental Daily reported on Tuesday.



The girl ignored the request and the woman asked an stewardess to intervene.



The stewardess suggested that the girl should swap places otherwise she might have to suffer the woman's foot odor, according to the post.



The girl swapped seats but was indignant at her fellow passenger's bad manners, later uploading the photos and condemning the woman as "selfish and poorly educated"in the post.



"What annoys me is not her behavior but her attitude," wrote the girl in the post.



The South Korean woman was widely criticized online, with most saying that she lacked civility.



Global Times

