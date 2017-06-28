Wushan carpool user astonished when ride turns out to be colossal truck

A Sina Weibo user who booked a ride Monday from Wushan Mountain to Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from a carpool service was surprised to find a colossal truck waiting for him, www.k618.cn reported Tuesday.



According to the Weibo user "qigenongdongqiang," the driver assured his astonished passenger that the truck had sufficient space for him to take a nap.



"Don't look so worried. I am an experienced driver," the report quoted the driver as saying.



The confounded "qigenongdongqiang" said he would remember to confirm the type of the vehicle when using the carpool service next time, in case an oil tanker showed up.



The passenger booked his ride through a Wushan carpool platform, which said it would undertake reforms to improve its service, Chongqing Evening News reported Wednesday.



The actor Wang Ruolin said online recently that he had been picked up by a bus when using a ride-hailing service.



