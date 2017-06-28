Physical education to be introduced in all Fijian schools

Physical education teachers and other key education stakeholders are meeting in Suva, Fiji this week to deliberate on a Quality Physical Education Policy aimed at strengthening fitness and wellness among Fijian children.



Dr. Mahendra Reddy, Fiji's Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, who spoke at the Technical Working Group Quality Physical Education training workshop on Wednesday, said it was timely considering the National Sports and Wellness Day this Friday.



Reddy said their objective was to place children at the center of learning and contribute to their holistic development spiritually, intellectually, culturally, socially, emotionally, aesthetically and physically.



"Physical education supports the healthy living of children. Our children all over the world are falling prey to junk food and poor eating and lifestyle habits which are affecting their growth and development," Reddy said.



"The high number of NCDs affecting children nowadays is a testimony of this growing worry. However, exercise and physical training has been always promoted as a solution to fight these NCDs.



"When we have quality physical education programs in schools, there is no doubt that students' health will be enhanced further and healthier lifestyles will be adopted."



Reddy said physical education in schools was the stepping stone for many sportspeople who were gracing world fame and glory.



He called on teachers to inculcate a culture of physical fitness in children.

