Turkish army returns fire at Kurdish militia in northern Syria

Turkish army retaliated with artillery fire late Tuesday at the People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria after the Kurdish militia targeted Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish armed forces said on Wednesday.



The move came after harassment fire by YPG elements at the Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels in the Maranaz area south of the town of Azaz, the army said in a statement.



Turkish army in the region responded in kind and destroyed the YPG targets, said the statement.



The YPG attacked the rebels in the area of "Euphrates Shield," where Turkey sent troops in August 2016 to support FSA fighters and liberated from the Islamic State (IS) group after months of clashes.



Yet, west of the "Euphrates Shield" region in northern Syria is neighboring Afrin province which is under the control of Syrian Kurds that Ankara says linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

