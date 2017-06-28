More health problems reported from cosmetic products sold in US

A recent study has found that reports of health problems associated with cosmetic products sold in the United States more than doubled last year, with hair care products, skin care products and tattoos most commonly reported.



Researchers from Northwestern University looked at complaints collected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2004 to 2016 for products like makeup, sunscreen, tattoos, hair color, etc.



The study, published on Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that there were 706 related adverse events reported in 2015 and 1,591 in 2016.



This leap was driven largely by complaints of hair loss and skin irritation associated with a hair care brand, WEN by a US company Chaz Dean Cleansing Conditioners, according to Dr. Steve Xu, the lead study author.



In 2014, the FDA announced that it was investigating WEN products. Although the FDA had received only 127 complaints about these products, the manufacturer had received about 21,000 complaints, the study said.



However, under current regulations, companies are not required to report these complaints to the FDA.



"Better cosmetic surveillance is needed given their ubiquity and lack of a premarket approval pathway," according to an editorial accompanying the study in the JAMA Internal Medicine.

