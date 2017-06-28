Nepal's flag carrier starts initiative to reenter Chinese market

Nepal's national flag carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has taken initiative to mobilize its human resources at the Guangzhou International Airport in southern China for its flights.



NAC Managing Director Sugat Ratna Kansakar told Xinhua on Wednesday that the NAC is in the process of posting three staffs at the Chinese airport with anticipation that landing rights would be provided at the earliest.



"Whenever the landing right is given, we will assign them at the Chinese airport," said Kansakar.



By starting Kathmandu-Guangzhou flights, the Nepal's national flag carrier aims to reenter into the Chinese market.



The NAC, which has long been operating flights to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, had discontinued its air service on Kathmandu-Shanghai route in 2008 due to shortage of planes.



According to the NAC, it planned reenter into Chinese market because of growing flow of Chinese tourists to Nepal and growing number of Nepali businessmen who reach Guangzhou for importing goods and Guangzhou.



China is the second largest source market for Nepal's tourism after India.



The NAC currently has flights from Kathmandu to Doha, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Indian cities --- New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai currently.

