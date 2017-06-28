24 militants killed in fresh operations: Afghan gov't

Twenty-four militants have been killed and seven others wounded as the Afghan security forces pressed ahead with offensives in restive provinces, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.



"Afghan Defense and National Security Forces carried out cleanup operations, killing 24 armed militants and wounding seven others within the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.



The ANDSF, supported by air force and artillery, also destroyed nine militants' bunkers during the raids in 10 of the country's 34 provinces, the statement said, without elaborating the casualties of the security forces.



Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as Afghans have been witnessing a surge in attacks by Taliban militants and Islamic State (IS) affiliates across the country.

