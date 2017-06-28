Namibia selects 22-man squad for 2017 Cosafa Cup

Namibia's football coach Ricardo Mannetti on Tuesday announced the 22-man squad that will feature in the 2017 Cosafa Cup that is currently under-way in South Africa.



The football tournament which kicked off on June 24 will conclude on July 9 and Namibia's first hurdle will be against Lesotho in the quarterfinals stage on July 1.



Mannetti said the Lesotho match will determine the road ahead and eventually determine how his team will come together in terms of combination play and harmony.



According to him his team will have to dig deep and look past their football problems, with players most importantly being required to play above themselves, in order to lift the cup.



The Namibian team is as follows: Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva, Chris Katjiukua, Ferdinard Karongee, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Riaan !Hanamub, Teberius Lombard, Oswaldo Xamseb, Dynamo Fredericks, Wangu Gome, Petrus Shitembi. Absalom Iimbondi, Hendrik Somaeb, Benyamen Nenkavu, Ronald Ketjijere, Deon Hotto, Peter Shalulile, Roger Katjiteo, Itamunua Keimuine and Loydt Kazapua.



The 22-man squad will depart for Rustenburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.

