Davos voices

"China is very competitive, but becoming a world leader also requires providing public goods, setting up international organizations and uniting different nations."



Ann Florini,



professor at Singapore Management University





"Renewable energy flowed through the Qinghai power grid and powered Northwest China's Qinghai Province for seven days from June 17 to June 23, setting a world record in the length of time utilizing renewable energy."



Shu Yinbiao,



chairman of State Grid Corp





"Tax that originates from the local level is handed over to the central government, and then distributed back via various projects, ... resulting in problems like rent-seeking activities."



Li Daokui



professor at Tsinghua University