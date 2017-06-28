Spanish police arrest four suspected IS members in Mallorca

Spanish police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) on the island of Mallorca, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday.



In actions in Mallorca, two men were detained in the town of Inca, one each in Ariany and Binissalem, while police were also carrying out searches.



The arrests took place as part of a joint operation of Spanish police with British and German police, which had seen one man arrested in the British city of Birmingham and another in Germany, the Interior Ministry said.



The ministry reported the network has international connections and distributes "very radical" audiovisual material, organizes secret meetings in which they have tried to persuade young people to travel to the conflict zone in Syria and Iraq.



The investigation was opened in 2015 after the discovery of a website showing methods of indoctrinating and recruiting people to fight for the IS.



The man behind the website is a Salafi Imam, who was detained by the West Midlands police in Birmingham as part of the operation. He is describes as being "well known" to the police, and had visited Mallorca on several occasions, helping establish the jihadist network on the island.



The man detained in Germany is described as being a spiritual and ideological reference to the Imam, who also "maintained direct contact with the rest of the detainees and appeared in propaganda videos made by the group."



A total of 223 suspected members of the IS have now been arrested in Spain since the start of 2015 with 178 of those detentions made after Spain was placed on a Level Four Terrorism alert on June 26 of that year.

