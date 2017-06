China will adopt a new "negative list" approach in dealing with foreign investors looking to enter the Chinese market starting on July 28 nationwide, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top economic planner, said on Wednesday.



"Negative list" refer to sectors that are closed for foreign companies. The new "negative list" has 63 items that are off-limit to foreign investors, 30 less than items included in the previous version adopted in 2015, according to the NDRC.