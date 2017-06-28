Financial data provider launched

The first platform aiming to sell financial data to small and medium-sized tech enterprises was established on Tuesday, in a bid to better provide data and financing services to the growing companies.



The platform named "Jindouyun data" in Chinese has collected more than 10,000 companies' data in the first three weeks of its trial operation. It has signed contracts with more than 60 companies and plans to raise more than 200 million yuan ($29.40 million).





