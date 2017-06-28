Figuratively Speaking

158.2b yuan



China's commodities and services trade surplus in May, down from 161.1 billion yuan in April, official data showed on Wednesday.



$1.8t



Growth expected for the Chinese consumer market in the next few years through 2021, Boston Consulting Group said.



28.4t yuan



Total value of Chinese banks' wealth management products in May, down from 30 trillion yuan in April.



232.9t yuan



Total domestic assets held by Chinese banks at the end of May, up 12.5 percent year-on-year.

