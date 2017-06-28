Pakistan shows concerns over possible US-India arms deal

Pakistan on Wednesday showed serious concerns at the US arms deal with India, which will disturb military balance in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The statement came amid reports that a 2 billion-US dollar sale of unarmed drones to the Indian navy will reportedly be approved by the US government soon. The deal came on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.



"Pakistan is also deeply concerned on the sale of advanced military technologies to India. Such sales accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability in South Asia," the Foreign Ministry said.



The statement also criticized the US-India joint statement issued from Washington on Tuesday, saying that the statement is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region.



The US-India joint statement called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries. It also urged Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of a series of attacks "perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups."



"By failing to address key sources of tension and instability in the region, the statement aggravates an already tense situation," the ministry said.



The Foreign Ministry said Pakistan has been the primary victim of terrorism in the region and that its contributions and sacrifices in fighting terrorism are un-matched.



"We are committed to bring the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from our soil. Pakistan expects the international community to unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism," it said.

