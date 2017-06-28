Ex-bosses stand trial for Fukushima disaster

Victims hope case will shed light on where responsibility lies

Three former executives at Fukushima's operator stand trial this week on the only criminal charges laid in the 2011 disaster, as thousands remain unable to return to homes near the shuttered nuclear plant.



The hearing on Friday comes more than a year after ex-Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 66, and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, were formally charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury.



The indictments are the first - and only - criminal charges stemming from the tsunami-sparked reactor meltdowns at the plant that set off the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.



"We hope the trial will shed light on where the responsibility for this accident ... lies," Ruiko Muto, who heads a group that pushed for the trial, told AFP.



"The accident hasn't been resolved. There is nuclear waste from the cleanup efforts everywhere in Fukushima and there are still many unresolved problems," she said.



The trial follows a battle over whether or not to indict the Tepco executives.



Prosecutors had twice refused to press charges against the men, citing insufficient evidence and little chance of getting a conviction.



But a judicial review panel composed of ordinary citizens ruled in 2015 - for the second time since the accident - that the trio should be put on trial. This compelled prosecutors to press on with the criminal case under Japanese law.



"We want a verdict as soon as possible," Muto said.



"Some victims of this tragedy have died without seeing the start of the trial."



If convicted, the men face up to five years in prison or a penalty of up to 1 million yen ($9,000).



Tepco declined to comment on the trial, saying the men "have already left the company."



The three are reportedly expected to plead not guilty, and argue it was impossible to have predicted the size of the massive tsunami that slammed into Japan's northeast coast following a huge undersea earthquake.



However, a 2011 government panel report said Tepco simulated the impact of a tsunami on the plant in 2008 and concluded that a wave of up to 15.7 meters could hit the plant if a magnitude-8.3 quake occurred off the coast of Fukushima.





