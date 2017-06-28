PM May faces first parliament test since election fiasco

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday faces her first parliamentary challenge since a disastrous election earlier this month, in a vote on whether to maintain increasingly unpopular austerity measures.



The opposition Labour party is hoping to exploit concerns within May's Conservative party that voters are tiring of its seven-year spending squeeze.



The Conservatives lost their majority in the House of Commons in the June 8 election, after Labour performed better than expected with a left-wing offer of tax increases and public sector investment.



The annual British Social Attitudes survey, published Wednesday by the National Centre for Social Research, found that 48 percent of people want higher taxes to pay for more public spending - the highest level in a decade.





