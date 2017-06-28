Trump to attend Bastille Day parade in Paris next month: Elysee

The United States President Donald Trump
has accepted an invitation to attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, the French presidency said on Wednesday.
"As part of the commemoration marking the 100th anniversary of the entry of the United States into World War I, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has accepted an invitation from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron
, to attend the Bastille Day parade on 14 July," the Elysee said in a statement.
Americans soldiers would participate in the parade alongside French troops, it added.
The Bastille Day, or the French national holiday, is celebrated to mark the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution.