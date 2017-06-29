Jackson to leave Knicks

Phil Jackson, who won a record 11 NBA titles as a coach, announced Wednesday his ­resignation as New York Knicks president of basketball operations by mutual agreement with team owner Jim Dolan.



The move came after Dolan and Jackson discussed the future direction of the Knicks, who have struggled since Jackson took over in March 2014, nearly three years after his retirement from coaching.



Jackson was a power forward on Knicks championship teams in 1970 and 1973, although he missed the first of those title-winning campaigns after spinal fusion surgery.



As a coach, Jackson guided the Michael Jordan-powered Chicago Bulls to six titles in the 1990s and the Los Angeles Lakers to five more. But he could not turn around the club where he spent most of his playing days.

