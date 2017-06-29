Hamburg sign ‘Papa’

Hamburg SV, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have signed on-loan Greece international Kyriakos Papadopoulos on a permanent three-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.



The powerful 25-year-old central defender, who joined Hamburg on loan midway through last season, scored twice in 15 league games as he helped them avoid a relegation playoff on the last matchday.



Papadopoulos, who has also played for Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has earned 25 caps for Greece, scoring four goals.





