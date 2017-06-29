Hamburg sign ‘Papa’

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/6/29 0:08:40
Hamburg SV, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have signed on-loan Greece international Kyriakos Papadopoulos on a permanent three-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

The powerful 25-year-old central defender, who joined Hamburg on loan midway through last season, scored twice in 15 league games as he helped them avoid a relegation playoff on the last matchday.

Papadopoulos, who has also played for Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has earned 25 caps for Greece, scoring four goals.



Posted in: SOCCER
