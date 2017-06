Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand shot during his men's singles second-round tennis match against Canadian Vasek Pospisol at the ATP Aegon International in Eastbourne, southern England on Wednesday. Djokovic reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win. The world No.4 is playing a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010. Photo: AFP