Combined finals in 1 city

Geneva was chosen as preferred bidder to host combined Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals from 2018 as part of reforms to transform the season-ending events, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Wednesday.



Under the plan, it said, the two finals would be merged into the World Cup of Tennis on a three-year deal and staged on hard courts at Geneva's Palexpo arena starting in November 2018.



The ITF statement said combined finals would "unlock new revenues for tennis development, increased prize money and player bonus pool."

